Madison becomes exclusive distributor of Vittoria in UK and Ireland

Madison has announced a distribution partnership with Vittoria tyres, giving exclusive rights to the Italian brand in the UK and Ireland.

Based in Brembate in the Bergamo region of Italy, Vittoria produces over seven million tyres a year. It was also the first brand to offer Graphene technology in tyres, which were launched in 2015, and now offers the material in a range of tyres that covers a broad spectrum of disciplines.

The brand also offers support to athletes through its Servizio Corse, a neutral service visible in 70 of the biggest MTB and road races across Europe.

“I am delighted by Vittoria appointing Madison as the exclusive distributor for the UK and Ireland at a very exciting time in the history of its business,” said Dom Langan CEO of Madison.

“Vittoria is leading the way with their tyre technologies and we have planned to be equally innovative with how we are taking the brand to market. We have prepared a comprehensive range of packages for all specialists retailers, with immediate stock availability and all the training and resources necessary to hit the ground running.”

Rene Timmermans, CEO of Vittoria EMEA, added: “Vittoria is glad to start a new collaboration with a reputable and solid partner as is Madison. As our partner for the United Kingdom, we’ll collaborate to increase our market penetration through IBD’s with our road, MTB and urban tyres.

“We’ve been working together with Madison to prepare a dedicated plan, supported by large investments to implement this from September 1st onwards. Dealer training and communication support will start immediately. We are looking forward to working together with Madison and support all activities necessary to bring our tyres under the bikes of enthusiast cyclists.”

For more information or to place an order, speak to your local Madison sales agent or visit MadisonB2B.co.uk.

