Madison now exclusive UK distributor for CRC SmartWasher

Madison is now the exclusive UK distributor for the CRC SmartWasher, effective immediately.

The CRC SmartWasher bioremediating parts washing system is safe to use, cost-effective and a powerful cleaner, said Madison. It is the ‘ultimate’ solution to cleaning parts while delivering ‘exceptional’ cleaning without the health risks associated with solvent and aqueous-based parts washers.

Bioremediation is the use of microbes to break down or neutralise “hazardous substances” or “contaminants” thereby removing dangerous chemicals from the environment.

The all-in-one system is comprised of three parts: the SmartWasher, which is the parts washer, a water-based degreasing solution called OzzyJuice, and a microbe impregnated particulate trap called an OzzyMat. The OzzyJuice and OzzyMat work together to ‘eat’ harmful chemicals that usually come off the bike during the cleaning process. Watch the SmartWasher in action on the digiBike* website here.

With no flash pint, toxic solvents or caustic materials, the SW-23 SmartWasher is environmentally friendly. The filter only needs to be replaced once a month and OzzyJuice simply needs topping up as it is sustainable with no waste fluid to dispose of. It also has wheels to make it mobile.

Dominic Langan, CEO at Madison, said: “We believe this is a truly revolutionary product for bike shops. We all need to be mindful of our impact on the environment and the SmartWasher provides an elegant yet simple solution for bike mechanics across the country.

“Once it is installed, it is low maintenance and gives workshop mechanics peace of mind that they are cleaning bikes in the most environmentally-friendly way possible.”

You can purchase a SmartWasher now by speaking to your local sales agent or visiting www.digibike.co.uk and www.madisonb2b.co.uk.