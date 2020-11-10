Madison teams up with Velorim to recycle old inner tubes and tyres

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Madison has teamed up with Velorim in a bid to reduce the number of tyres that go to landfill every year in the UK and Ireland.

Velorim is the cycle trade’s scheme for recycling and reprocessing bicycle rubber that would otherwise go into landfill – as much as 44,000 tonnes of scrap tyres are sent to landfill in the UK each year.

Madison is calling on its customers and local bike shops across the UK and Ireland to sign up to Velorim in order to tackle this “incredibly wasteful aspect of the cycle industry”.

How does it work?

Retailers need to sign up to the programme and encourage consumers to bring in old inner tyres and inner tubes when they are ready to be replaced. Each tyre costs 50p and an inner tube is 20p, or they can be free if the consumer is buying new tyres or tubes. Velorim will then collect the tyres to recycle and reprocess them responsibly.

There is a £65 set up fee for each dealer who signs up to the scheme and there are three options for the collection of the tyres and inner tubes to be recycled from stores, the costs for each are as follows:

1. A crate – collection £90 from dealer

2. A reusable plastic bag – collection £16.50 from dealer

3. A cardboard box for inner tubes (the valves must be cut off) – collection £20 from dealer

When retailers sign up to the scheme, they can also request free-of-charge leaflet holders, A5 leaflets, a dump bin, Eco-banner and A4 Strut Card to help promote the scheme to consumers.

“It is a fantastic scheme that Madison is proud to support,” said a statement, “and encourages dealers to sign up to the scheme and promote it to make a dent in the majority of the 30,500,000 tyres and 152,500,000 tubes that end up landfill each year.”

Dealers can find a view and download a full list of FAQs by logging into Madison B2B. For more information and to sign up, visit www.velorim.co.uk.

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: