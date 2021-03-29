Madison to distribute AirPop, brand debuting at digiBike*

Share Facebook

Madison has announced a new distribution agreement with AirPop – a brand that is making its debut at digiBike* this week.

Since 2015, AirPop has been designing face masks with the latest technology to build ultra-high-performance products to provide an ‘unrivalled’ breathing experience. Pre-2020, the brand had a big focus on protecting users from breathing in polluted air, particularly in big cities, however, since the pandemic hit, wearing a mask has become part of everyday life for millions of people.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with AirPop and launching at digiBike* is a great chance for dealers to find out more about their amazing products,” said Dominic Langan, CEO at Madison. “Face masks are likely to be here for a long time and AirPop products are market-leaders when it comes to improving the air we breathe in and out. The Active range is perfect for cyclists, particularly those who ride in busy, urban areas.”

AirPop masks deliver superior performance by solving three issues: fit, filtration and breathability. The mask design includes a patented seal ensuring a secure fit, while the 3D Air Dome increases airflow for better breathability and comfort. Furthermore, AirPop masks combine a four-layer filter material to create a barrier down to 0.1 microns and their filters deliver greater than 99% effectiveness.

Simon Neave, co-MD of AirPop EMEA, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Madison, the UK’s leading distributor of bicycle parts and accessories. With over 40 years of unparalleled experience, they are the perfect partner to bring AirPop products to the UK cycling industry.”

AirPop has also released Active+, which is the ‘world’s first’ smartphone-connected face mask. The mask’s built-in Halo sensor works in tandem with the smartphone app, giving wearers the ability to monitor their breathing rate as well as local air quality and potential health risks.

AirPop is available to order from Madison now. To place an order, dealers can speak to their local sales agent or head to www.madisonb2b.co.uk. Head to the digiBike* website now to find out more about AirPop at www.digibike.co.uk.

