Magura Bosch Parts & Services now boasting new corporate design and logo

The Bosch eBike Systems and Magura joint venture is now boasting a corporate design, a new online presence and a clearly defined values framework.

Since 1st January 2020, Magura Bosch Parts & Services has been managing its bicycle aftermarket business in Bad Urach, servicing and providing spare parts for the two manufacturers’ premium components. The joint venture will now position itself on the market as an independent company, with a new company logo.

“With the new ‘MBPS’ corporate brand, we’re documenting the development that the company has undergone in recent years,” said Martina Class, CEO of the MBPS management board. “About ten years ago, we were 20 employees, dealing exclusively with service and spare parts management for Magura.

“Today, around 170 employees in Bad Urach and the other European sites are working every day to consistently ensure the service promise of Magura and Bosch eBike Systems. The fact that the company has developed in this way is a credit to all our employees and an expression of the appreciation of our customers.”

Jochen Hoppe, managing director of MBPS, said: “Magura and Bosch will continue to communicate in their corporate colours. In the future, the new design will make it clear exactly who has sent each message. For example, when MBPS is looking for new employees, it will be easier to highlight the fact that MBPS is an attractive employer and independent company in the two-wheel industry.”

In parallel with creating the new corporate design and logo, the company will also be presenting its own corporate website for the first time. In the future, interested parties will find current and interesting information about MBPS and its services at www.mbps.eu. The Magura B2B shop will remain available at the familiar address, but it will be primarily advertised and made accessible as an MBPS shop at b2b.mbps.eu.

“Well-known quality with a new face – that’s a good way to describe the change,” said Timo Kieninger, marketing and sales director at MBPS. “Everything will

basically remain the same for our customers and partners. The familiar contact persons, especially for Magura and Bosch products, will also remain the same –

only the new company domain will result in a change to the usual e-mail address suffixes – they’ll now become ‘mbps.eu’.”

The company has also developed its own set of defined values together with its new external positioning. “Independent on the market, but at the same time closely connected with the parent companies Magura and Bosch eBike Systems,” said Kieninger. “And the values of the two companies will continue to be the foundation for our success.

“However, during the last two years, we’ve learned that a spirit of our own has also developed in our joint venture. We’ve now defined this in three values that can be clearly communicated to all employees: ‘Partner of Choice’, ‘Smart Flexibility’ and ‘Leading the Way’.

“In short, this means that we as MBPS will continue to establish and build reliable relationships with our partners, with the ultimate aim of strengthening these at all times through smart processes and sustainable solutions. We’re also embracing the accelerated transformation in two-wheel mobility – and we see it as an opportunity to shape the future together with our partners.”

More information on the corporate brand MBPS can be found at www.mbps.eu.