MAGURA Bosch Parts & Services strengthens sales activities in UK with Simmons appointment

MAGURA Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) has strengthened its sales activities in the UK, with the appointment of new area sales manager Ben Simmons.

In response to the growing demand for products from the MBPS portfolio, the sales and service company is strengthening its cooperation with specialist dealers in the UK.

“Our current network covers a growing five-digit number of dealers in Europe, and growth is still being driven by all the main markets in the EU, plus the very important market in the UK,” said Timo Kieninger, director of marketing and sales (ppa.). “This step we are taking will expand our activities in the UK.”

In recent years, Tony Barton, sales and service manager aftermarket UK, has been successful with his management of the UK market. He has expanded it considerably and coped admirably with the challenges of Brexit. However, a second person will now strengthen the MBPS sales activities.

The UK sales territory will be divided into two parts (North and South). Barton will continue to work near to the MAGURA Bike Parts UK Leicestershire office and take over the northern sales territory, while Simmons will manage the business in the southern part of the UK.

Simmons has more than ten years of first-hand knowledge of the industry and brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His earlier positions include area account manager at ZyroFisher, brand manager at Paligap and marketing manager at Wiggle. His experience in professional cycling will also stand him in good stead – he was a former rider, manager and mechanic for some well-known organisations and teams based in the UK and Europe.

The Barton and Simmons team will also operate under the leadership of Roland Danner, team leader external sales and distributors, who said: “Given the high rate of growth in the market, I’m delighted that our UK team has now been strengthened with Ben Simmons.

“He not only has the necessary experience in the bicycle industry, but his past in professional cycling will also infuse our business with a lot of passion and ensure that our brand continues to push onwards and upwards in the UK!”

The new team is now available for MBPS specialist dealers and will mainly focus on providing support for the products of the MAGURA brand.