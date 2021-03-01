Magura now offering online training with launch of new webinar platform

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Magura Bosch Parts and Services is now offering a new online alternative to in-person training with the launch of its webinar platform.

The company will be offering online seminars that are tailored to the needs of dealers. The topics will include service, advice on sales promotions and exclusive presentations of new products. The aim is to minimise the time and effort required by dealers for training and to provide them with all the information they need in today’s rapidly changing product landscape.

Participation is possible from anywhere on a PC, tablet or smartphone. The webinars offer a high level of interaction and are all live, and participants can communicate with Magura experts via online chat.

The webinars cover information on products, recommendations for sales talks and tips on technical matters. They are equally addressed to sales and workshop personnel at bicycle dealers, and no prior knowledge is required. Registration is free for Magura dealers.

The webinar will be held in English. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a limit on travel by Magura employees and owing to these restrictions, the company said it is currently not possible to organise country-specific webinars.

Webinar premiere on 16th March: Expert talk on perfect setup, mounting and maintenance of Magura disc brakes

The first webinar, which runs for 45 minutes, will provide dealers with information on how to improve the performance of Magura disc brakes.

The experts will provide tips on maintaining disc brakes and give recommendations on Magura #customizeyourbrake tuning parts, in particular, rotors, levers and pads.

The team of moderators will feature Magura experts and ex-downhill pro Jasper Jauch. Magura area sales manager Peter Goldbeck and content manager Dominik Voss will provide important information about Magura products.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: