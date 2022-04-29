Magura presents new clothing collection with Maloja

Magura has presented a new clothing collection in cooperation with Maloja.
The fourth-generation Magura by Maloja collection boasts a greater range than ever and will have riders spending more time in their favourite playground, said Magura – the mountains.
The long- and short-sleeve gravity jerseys with matching trail shorts are “absolute bikewear classics”, said Magura. The brand says these jerseys are the perfect companion for all riding styles, whether trail, enduro or downhill, and thanks to their wide fit, can be worn with protector jackets and vests.
The jerseys are odour-resistant, breathable and fast-drying and the design features the outline of a sweeping mountain range.
The trail jerseys are available for men and women and are ‘perfect’ for both leisurely trail rides and quiet coffee stops. The soft material is odour-resistant and fast-drying.
The Magura by Maloja streetwear collection features t-shirts, shorts, a sweat jacket and a classic check shirt. One of the highlights is the new cord shorts, made from a blend of stretch corduroy and stretch hemp.
The subtle design of the streetwear collection makes it easy to mix and match with other items. Prints include a stylised image of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle, a famous landmark in Bad Urach, the town at the foot of the Swabian Alb where Magura was founded.
The new items of the fourth generation can be ordered from specialist dealers from 2nd May and will therefore be available to end customers from mid-May.
Bikewear
Magura MTNS gravity jersey
Loose-fitting gravity jersey with striking mountain print. It is made from an exceptionally quick-drying Moondry material. For long-lasting and odourless freshness, the Polygiene material is pre-treated, making it particularly environmentally friendly and skin-neutral.
Magura trail short
The lightweight and elastic multisport shorts from Magura by Maloja offer maximum off-road performance—both uphill and downhill. Made from recycled polyester with a simple design and Magura logotype on the back of the legs.
Magura MTNS gravity jersey – long-sleeve
Loose-fitting long-sleeve gravity jersey with striking mountain print. It is made from an exceptionally quick-drying Moondry material. For long-lasting and odourless freshness, the Polygiene material is pre-treated, making it particularly environmentally friendly and skin-neutral.
Magura trail jersey men
Loose-fitting bike jersey with a longer shape and contrasting colour sleeves. The unique Naturalon material gives the shirt a natural feel while being exceptionally fast-drying.
Magura trail jersey women
Loose-fitting women’s bike jersey with a longer shape and long, contrasting colour sleeves. The unique Naturalon material gives the shirt a natural feel while being exceptionally fast-drying.
Magura MTNS socks
Lightweight functional socks with mountain print. A high-fit design, slight compression and fast-drying material ensure they are comfortable to wear.
Magura MTNS retro bike cap
Stylish under-helmet cap as an accessory to any outfit or for keeping warm on cool days.
Streetwear
Magura blue check shirt
With a classic design and high-quality workmanship, it is a valuable version of the classic check shirt. Made from hard-wearing material, it’s equally ready for the next casual bike ride or relaxing off the trail.
Magura logo sweat jacket
Stylish sweat jacket with a simple design and Magura logo on the chest.
Magura “Hohenurach” raglan t-shirt
High-quality raglan t-shirt with a stylised print of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle. Made from 100% organic cotton.
Magura “Hohenurach” T-shirt men
High-quality t-shirt with a stylised print of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle. Made from 100% organic cotton.
Magura “Hohenurach” T-shirt women
High-quality t-shirt with a stylised print of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle. Made from 100% organic cotton.
Magura cord short
Multisport shorts made from a unique blend of stretch corduroy and stretch hemp.
Magura YW piquee polo men
High quality Pique Polo with hard-wearing fabric, ribbed collar and cuffs. Made from 100% organic cotton.
Magura YW piquee polo women
High quality ladies’ Pique Polo with hard-wearing fabric, ribbed collar and cuffs. Made from 100% organic cotton.
Magura MTNS bottle
Drink bottle with a striking mountain print. Biodegradable.