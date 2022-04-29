Magura presents new clothing collection with Maloja

Share Facebook

Magura has presented a new clothing collection in cooperation with Maloja.

The fourth-generation Magura by Maloja collection boasts a greater range than ever and will have riders spending more time in their favourite playground, said Magura – the mountains.

The long- and short-sleeve gravity jerseys with matching trail shorts are “absolute bikewear classics”, said Magura. The brand says these jerseys are the perfect companion for all riding styles, whether trail, enduro or downhill, and thanks to their wide fit, can be worn with protector jackets and vests.

The jerseys are odour-resistant, breathable and fast-drying and the design features the outline of a sweeping mountain range.

The trail jerseys are available for men and women and are ‘perfect’ for both leisurely trail rides and quiet coffee stops. The soft material is odour-resistant and fast-drying.

The Magura by Maloja streetwear collection features t-shirts, shorts, a sweat jacket and a classic check shirt. One of the highlights is the new cord shorts, made from a blend of stretch corduroy and stretch hemp.

The subtle design of the streetwear collection makes it easy to mix and match with other items. Prints include a stylised image of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle, a famous landmark in Bad Urach, the town at the foot of the Swabian Alb where Magura was founded.

The new items of the fourth generation can be ordered from specialist dealers from 2nd May and will therefore be available to end customers from mid-May.

Bikewear

Magura MTNS gravity jersey

Loose-fitting gravity jersey with striking mountain print. It is made from an exceptionally quick-drying Moondry material. For long-lasting and odourless freshness, the Polygiene material is pre-treated, making it particularly environmentally friendly and skin-neutral.

Magura trail short

The lightweight and elastic multisport shorts from Magura by Maloja offer maximum off-road performance—both uphill and downhill. Made from recycled polyester with a simple design and Magura logotype on the back of the legs.

Magura MTNS gravity jersey – long-sleeve

Loose-fitting long-sleeve gravity jersey with striking mountain print. It is made from an exceptionally quick-drying Moondry material. For long-lasting and odourless freshness, the Polygiene material is pre-treated, making it particularly environmentally friendly and skin-neutral.

Magura trail jersey men

Loose-fitting bike jersey with a longer shape and contrasting colour sleeves. The unique Naturalon material gives the shirt a natural feel while being exceptionally fast-drying.

Magura trail jersey women

Loose-fitting women’s bike jersey with a longer shape and long, contrasting colour sleeves. The unique Naturalon material gives the shirt a natural feel while being exceptionally fast-drying.

Magura MTNS socks

Lightweight functional socks with mountain print. A high-fit design, slight compression and fast-drying material ensure they are comfortable to wear.

Magura MTNS retro bike cap

Stylish under-helmet cap as an accessory to any outfit or for keeping warm on cool days.

Streetwear

Magura blue check shirt

With a classic design and high-quality workmanship, it is a valuable version of the classic check shirt. Made from hard-wearing material, it’s equally ready for the next casual bike ride or relaxing off the trail.

Magura logo sweat jacket

Stylish sweat jacket with a simple design and Magura logo on the chest.

Magura “Hohenurach” raglan t-shirt

High-quality raglan t-shirt with a stylised print of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle. Made from 100% organic cotton.

Magura “Hohenurach” T-shirt men

High-quality t-shirt with a stylised print of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle. Made from 100% organic cotton.

Magura “Hohenurach” T-shirt women

High-quality t-shirt with a stylised print of the ruins of Hohenurach Castle. Made from 100% organic cotton.

Magura cord short

Multisport shorts made from a unique blend of stretch corduroy and stretch hemp.

Magura YW piquee polo men

High quality Pique Polo with hard-wearing fabric, ribbed collar and cuffs. Made from 100% organic cotton.

Magura YW piquee polo women

High quality ladies’ Pique Polo with hard-wearing fabric, ribbed collar and cuffs. Made from 100% organic cotton.

Magura MTNS bottle

Drink bottle with a striking mountain print. Biodegradable.