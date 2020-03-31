Marin Mountain Bikes offering drop-ship service during COVID-19

Share Facebook

Marin Mountain Bikes is introducing a “fully PDI’d” drop-ship service for use throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The bikes will be prepared in a ready-to-ride state having been professionally pre-assembled using sanitary protocols for “utmost safety”.

“While we are being asked to avoid direct contact with customers, dealers can still process orders and get the bike delivered directly to their door,” said a Marin statement. “For Marin dealers looking to get goods shipped directly to their customers, retailers should add a note on their B2B order, e-mail or call their account manager.

Contact:

Oli Brown, UK brand manager: 07854 236 684

Jon Carter, Southern account manager: 07794 625 421

Tom Wild, Northern account manager: 07710284347