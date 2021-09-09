Mark Dowey joins CoMoUK as charity steps up campaign for Scottish mobility hubs

Share Facebook

CoMoUK has made a key appointment as it steps up its policy and advocacy work for mobility hubs in Scotland.

The transport charity has brought in experienced architect Mark Dowey as its senior development officer for the built environment for Scotland. His role will involve working towards the creation of mobility hubs, which bring together various forms of green transport and community resources. The hubs improve transport links, tackle congestion in busy areas, and contribute to reduced emissions.

Dowey’s responsibilities will also include promoting shared transport options such as car clubs and bike sharing, as well as liaising with the Scottish Government on planning reform.

Work will continue on encouraging Scottish businesses to adopt shared transport incentives for their workforce, and the public will be encouraged to consider alternatives to private cars through a series of campaigns and events.

A strategic report by the Scottish Government earlier this year identified mobility hubs, which bring together various forms of transport in one place, as a key method of improving connectivity and reducing carbon emissions. The UK’s first CoMoUK-accredited mobility hub opened earlier this year in London.

Mark Dowey, Scotland senior development officer for CoMoUK, said: “I am very much looking forward to developing relationships with key stakeholders to establish, encourage, and grow the shared transport sector in Scotland. My varied experiences as an architect allow me to focus on the built environment delivery process, particularly in the physical establishment of mobility hubs in our urban and rural areas.

“A well-delivered infrastructure solution will be a key component to unlocking a greater uptake in shared transport schemes across Scotland. As we all head towards net zero, shared transport schemes can unlock a progressive attitude to transport and the environment.”

Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mark on board at an exciting time for the charity, shared transport schemes and the decarbonisation of transport that also leads to attractive places. The need for improved, sustainable and cleaner transport links becomes more apparent every day. Mobility hubs are already popular across Europe, and we want to see similar schemes starting up in Scotland.

“They enable people to travel around their cities in a greener and more efficient way, reducing congestion on busy roads and bringing a range of community activities together. The Scottish Government has identified these hubs as an important tool in boosting connectivity and working towards net zero emissions. Mark’s appointment will help prioritise this work, which will benefit people and businesses all across Scotland.”