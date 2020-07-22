Mark Murphy joins Fudges Cycle Store as business development manager

Share Facebook

Mark Murphy has joined the team at Fudges Cycle Store in a newly appointed role of business development manager.

With over 30 years of cycle industry experience, Murphy will add new insight and expertise to the well-established team at Fudges. The 4th generation family-owned retailer prides itself on delivering professional sales advice and premium customer service and is now looking to elevate its approach to the “next level”.

“I have always been an avid supporter of good independent bike shops, and my passion for bikes & riders is stronger than ever, and working for such an established business feels like a great fit,” said Murphy. “In talking with Andrew (Fudge) it seems he also shares the same enhanced vision for the future of bicycle retail too, which is awesome.”

“I believe our joint skill sets can be really exciting for the business going forward for many years to come,” said director Andrew Fudge.

The key responsibilities Murphy will own include developing the business across all channels, supporting Fudge in driving the business forward. These will include delivery of staff training and establishing a robust product knowledge base, marketing, including website design and social media presence, and retail operations, including the design and development of the existing retail environments to establish a “new look and feel” for the bricks and mortar experience, and to securely position the business for the next 100 years.

