Marzocchi launches Bomber Z1 coil fork and coil conversion kit

Marzocchi has launched the Bomber Z1 coil fork and coil conversion kit.

“As terrain and riding styles have got rowdier and rowdier, and bikes have got more and more capable, the need for suspension that feels buttery and bottomless has never been greater,” said a statement. “The industry has fondly embraced recent trends towards coil-sprung rear shocks yet none of the major players have stepped forth with a complete coil fork system. Up until now, that is.

“Riders have been asking for it, Marzocchi heard the call and has proudly delivered. The new Z1 Coil builds on the legacy of the single crown fork that started the revolution all the way back in the ‘90s – the O.G. Bomber Z1 coil. The new Bomber Z1 coil delivers the same no-nonsense, super dependable, great feeling suspension that riders have come to expect from Marzocchi over the years.”

Features include: Marzocchi Bomber ride feel and durability, light-weight tempered silicon-chromium steel spring, air assist for progressivity/bottom-out control, spring preload easily adjustable via top cap, and noise management system for quiet performance.

Tech specs:

• Chassis: 36 mm

• Travel: 150 (29 only), 160, 170, 180 (27.5 only)

• Wheel: 27.5in or 29in

• Axle: 15QRx110

• Damping: GRIP (compression + rebound)

• Spring: Tempered Silicon-Chromium Steel

• Steerer: 1.5 Tapered Aluminium

• Stanchions: Ø36 mm Black Anodized

• Rake: 37 (27.5in only), 44, 51 (29in only)

• Colour: matte black or gloss red

• Starting Weight Complete Fork: 2,525g

SRP: £779.00

For all who already have a new Z1 with an air spring but would prefer the coil spring, Marzocchi offers the coil conversion kit with four choices of spring rate. Coil Conversion Kit – SRP: £154.95 | Spring – SRP: £54.95.

The Z1 coil fork and the full Marzocchi range is available exclusively from Silverfish UK. Retailers interested in becoming a Marzocchi stockist are welcome to come and view the range and find out more at the COREbike show, 26th to 28th January, Whittlebury Hall, Northamptonshire, or contact Silverfish on 01752 843882 or by email via sales@silverfish-uk.com.