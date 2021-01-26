Mathias Seidler joins enviolo as new board member

Share Facebook

Mathias Seidler has joined enviolo as a new board member.

His background includes companies such as Derby Cycle, Pon Holding, Hero Group and Avocet Sport.

“enviolo is an incredible company,” said Seidler, “headquartered in Amsterdam with main operations in Europe, the United States and worldwide sourcing activities concentrating on unique product innovation.

“Mastering this complexity in a time of high business dynamics is a challenge for everyone involved. I am happy to help the board and the management to develop the company further with the expertise I have gained over the years.”

David Hancock, CEO of enviolo, added: “We are flattered and thrilled to have Mathias on our board of directors. His experience, acumen, and intuition will greatly contribute to enviolo’s ambitions.”

