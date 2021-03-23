Max Bikes Cycle Couriers launches in Shrewsbury

Rebecca Morley 23rd March 2021 Community

Max Bikes Cycle Couriers has launched in Shrewsbury.

“We offer bicycle, e-bike and cargo bike deliveries in the town, mostly working with the independent stores, delivering local produce in a sustainable way,” said a statement. “We are running deliveries for an artisan baker, a florist, gift shops, a book shop and a number of varied independent stores.

Max Bikes Cycle Couriers is encouraging Shrewsbury businesses looking for a delivery partner in the town to drop them a line. It delivers by bicycle, cargo bike or e-bike within the town limits. No job is too small or too large, it added, and bespoke packages are available.

A variety of bikes are used, including e-bikes with trailers and a Benno Etility Boost Cargo Bike from Ison Distribution.

“The Benno Etility Boost is an amazingly capable e-cargo bike… fast, powerful, capable, manoeuvrable and fun,” said Keith Jepson, owner and rider at Max Bikes Cycle Couriers. “It rides like a normal e-bike with 24in wheels that shorten the wheelbase… making it compact yet still able to carry large loads!”

team@maxbikespr.co.uk
07531 627433

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below:

Tags

In other news...

enviolo welcomes Edwin Koopmans and Paul van Holst to business development team

enviolo has welcomed Edwin Koopmans and Paul van Holst to the business development team. The …

© Copyright 2021, BikeBiz. BizMedia