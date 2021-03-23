Max Bikes Cycle Couriers launches in Shrewsbury

Share Facebook

Max Bikes Cycle Couriers has launched in Shrewsbury.

“We offer bicycle, e-bike and cargo bike deliveries in the town, mostly working with the independent stores, delivering local produce in a sustainable way,” said a statement. “We are running deliveries for an artisan baker, a florist, gift shops, a book shop and a number of varied independent stores.

Max Bikes Cycle Couriers is encouraging Shrewsbury businesses looking for a delivery partner in the town to drop them a line. It delivers by bicycle, cargo bike or e-bike within the town limits. No job is too small or too large, it added, and bespoke packages are available.

A variety of bikes are used, including e-bikes with trailers and a Benno Etility Boost Cargo Bike from Ison Distribution.

“The Benno Etility Boost is an amazingly capable e-cargo bike… fast, powerful, capable, manoeuvrable and fun,” said Keith Jepson, owner and rider at Max Bikes Cycle Couriers. “It rides like a normal e-bike with 24in wheels that shorten the wheelbase… making it compact yet still able to carry large loads!”

team@maxbikespr.co.uk

07531 627433

