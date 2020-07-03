MBC to take reins of Deuter bike

Share Facebook

The Mountain Boot Co (MBC), distributor of Deuter packs, will transition to manage the distribution of the brand’s bike category, taking the reins from its long-standing sub-distribution partner i-ride, effective from 1st August.

Supply of the SS20 season will continue to be serviced by i-ride up to the 31st July. MBC will begin forward sales for the SS21 line from July 2020 and begin servicing the market from its UK distribution centre from 1st August.

Steve Roberts, managing director of MBC, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank i-ride for its outstanding contribution in building the Deuter brand within the bike segment and for their support to a smooth transition planned to provide minimal disruption to existing retail partners.

“Going forward we are excited to engage closer with the market, spearheaded by a significant update to the product line in SS21 including an exciting branding update and new logo.”

MBC will be contacting existing retailers directly in the coming weeks to discuss the transition and opportunities to review the SS21 range. To find out more about Deuter and to view the current UK collection please visit www.deutergb.co.uk.

