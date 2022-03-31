MBPS now offers protective covers for e-bike displays and control units 

Share Facebook

MBPS has announced a new range of protective covers for e-bike displays and control units, made by German brand MH Cover.

German-based company MBPS, Magura Bosch Parts and Services, is adding the range of MH Cover brand products to its portfolio, offering B2B sales of the protective equipment for e-bikes.

The covers are designed to protect e-bike display screens and control units from scratches and dirt.

Timo Kieninger, director of marketing and sales at MBPS, said: “We’re expanding our range of e-bike accessories with the MH Cover products. This young German company has impressed us with its high-quality standards and advanced production – making it a perfect match for the premium standards of our brand portfolio.”

The range will include covers for Purion, Kiox, Intuvia, and Nyon products, and the cover will not affect any operating or touchscreen functions.

Dealers can order products from the MBPS B2B platform (b2b.mbps.eu) or through the MBPS sales team.

MH Cover products will be sold throughout Europe to more than 30,000 affiliated dealers, with an introductory offer of two free covers with every purchase of 10 covers in the demonstration box.

MBPS is a partnership between German cycling product company Magura and e-bike firm Bosch to manage the bicycle aftermarket business, after Bosch E-bike Systems took a 50% stake in Magura Bike Parts, a subsidiary of Magura.

The joint venture now supports dealers and offers distribution of replacement parts for Magura products, Bosch components and third-party products in the bicycle and motorcycle industries.

Speaking after the merger Armin Harttif, head of sales and services at Bosch E-Bike Systems said: “Providing specialist bicycle retailers with an excellent service is an important part of the Bosch e-bike Systems business model. In recent years we have already had an important partner in Magura Bike Parts. The joint venture is the next step in strategically strengthening and expanding our services to the main e-bike markets in Europe in the long term.”