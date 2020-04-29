MBPS supporting dealers with free B2B Shop shipping

Share Facebook

Magura Bosch Parts and Services is introducing new measures to support its dealers, following the reopening of bike shops in Germany.

Despite increased hygiene requirements, the measures are aimed at making the “best possible” contribution to meeting the now sharply increased demand.

To make ordering smaller quantities more attractive, MBPS is waiving shipping costs for B2B shop orders, starting immediately and until 31st May 2020, regardless of the order value.

The aim of this measure is to speed up service processing – especially for the customers of its smaller specialist dealers – by ensuring that components get to dealers faster.

MBPS says its dealers “should not hesitate” to order even small quantities quickly and simply dispense with the previously cheaper collective orders where required.

“During this crisis, the population is heavily dependent on the bicycle, because it enables them to avoid public transport with its potential risks of contact,” said Timo Kieninger, head of sales and marketing.

“We want to make an important contribution to reducing service processing times with these measures.”

In the course of the reopening of the specialist dealers’ shops, last week saw MBPS provide them with information on important protection products such as coughing and sneezing barriers for the checkout area.

MBPS has also concluded a cooperation agreement with a specialist manufacturer of hygiene protection articles to benefit MBPS retail dealers, enabling them to order the necessary equipment at a discount.

The range of equipment, available at short notice, is intended to help retailers equip their sales area as quickly as possible. The discounts are valid until 31st May 2020.

Magura employees are also supporting nursing staff by using the 3D printing processes to produce protective visors that can be used to supplement breathing masks.

The first distribution campaign to care services in the Swabian Alb region has already commenced.