Megmeister launches new L8 bib shorts with 3D WAS pad technology

Megmeister has launched its new range of L8 bib shorts, introducing a ‘game-changing’ new 3D WAS (Warp Aero Suspension System) pad technology.

Guided by science and elite athlete feedback, the L8 bib short was developed over a period of two years and extensively field-tested, said the brand. The new 3D WAS system pad marks both a “pioneering departure from traditional foam chamois and an end to riders feeling saddle sore after long days on the bike”.

Foam has been replaced by a technically advanced warp knitted suspension system across two outer layers of fabric. According to Megmeister, this improves pressure distribution in the saddle, giving riders increased levels of comfort.

The warp-knitted fibre construction of Megmeister’s chamois pad is designed to reflect the dampening effect of car suspension, by both absorbing the initial impact felt by the rider and then returning to its original state to deal with the next bump in the road. When scientifically pressure map tested (at four different laboratories in four countries), Megmeister’s new 3D WAS pad outperformed conventional foam chamois, resulting in a “more comfortable, long-lasting pain-free ride”.

As well as suspension technology, Megmeister’s new bib short features Cool Touch and four-way stretch woven Italian fabric which absorbs and disperses sweat to keep wearers dry and comfortable on warm days. The bib shorts also give riders protection from UV radiation and have reflective detailing as well as a seamless integrated knit back panel for added comfort.

The new Megmeister L8 bib shorts will be available for men and women from April priced at £169.96.

