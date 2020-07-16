Megmeister launches UltraFris Pro range to keep cyclists cool

Share Facebook

International cycling clothing brand Megmeister has announced a “cycling industry first” with the launch of its UltraFris Pro cooling range.

The new range spanning jerseys, arm coolers and skull caps features an in-built cooling system which uses an athlete’s own sweat to cool them down.

Jos Ruiterman, founder of Megmeister, said: “The launch of our new UltraFris Pro range is a really exciting time for Megmeister. We are delighted to be once again bringing the latest innovation in fabric technology to give athletes a performance edge.”

The UltraFris Pro product range contains patented fabric print technology which creates an endothermic reaction, absorbing excess energy in the form of heat from the body and releasing this heat through radiation. In practice, as soon as an athlete starts to sweat, the UltraFris Pro fabric will begin to cool the wearer down acting like an in-built cooling system. All the time that riders sweat, the cooling effect of the fabric continues. When cycling into wind, this cooling effect is turbo-charged with sweat drying quicker, the brand has said.

The UltraFris Pro fabric is also stretchable and moves in sync with the body to give “maximum comfort and reduce friction”. When temperatures soar, the fabric also keeps riders both cool and protected from the sun’s rays with UPF 50 built in to help prevent sunburn.

The Megmeister UltraFris Pro range will launch in July 2020 with prices starting at £27.50 for the Skull Caps, £32.50 for Arm Coolers and £119.95 for the jersey. Find out more here.

