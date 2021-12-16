Melbourne-based apparel brand MAAP launches new UK website

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MAAP has launched a new website dedicated solely to the UK market, backed by a new local distribution warehouse.

Products from the Melbourne-based apparel brand will now be available for purchase in pounds sterling direct from MAAP for the first time.

Marking its continued expansion and recognition of the UK as a key market, the new warehouse is MAAP’s first physical presence in the country. Serving the UK and Ireland, the UK warehouse will offer a more sustainable logistics solution than fulfilling orders from MAAP’s other European warehouses. It will also spare UK customers from any additional customs charges and offer free returns.

Mitch Wells, VP of operations at MAAP, said: “There has always been a great community of MAAP cyclists in the UK so for us to be able to build on this strong presence through the new store and warehouse is very exciting.

“Not only will they enable us to deliver a better customer experience but also help us to continue on our journey to be as sustainable as possible.”

The entire MAAP range will be available from the new online store, including the recently launched Transit collection, a sustainable range of unisex apparel designed for everyday journeys.

Four-way stretch provides a full range of movement with no adjustments necessary, said MAAP, while reflective details provide extra visibility for city riding.

Lightweight, waterproof, windproof and DWR fabrications provide the ‘ultimate’ warmth to weight ratio when the weather turns, while the Roam Jacket’s new Cohaesive hood adjuster system keeps the rain at bay whilst preserving visibility with the press of a button or two.

Read more: TfL data shows rise in proportion of journeys walked and cycled during pandemic

MAAP has also recently launched the new Pro Bib 2.0, its ‘most technologically advanced bib short to date’. Crafted with a lightweight 3D aero structured finish to deliver a firm compressive fit, the Pro Bib 2.0 is constructed with reshaped ergonomic panels, contoured to move and flow with a body in motion.

www.maap.cc/uk