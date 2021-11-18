Messe Frankfurt, Messe Friedrichshafen launch fairnamic joint venture

Share Facebook

Trade fair organisers Messe Frankfurt and Messe Friedrichshafen have officially signed off on their new partnership.

Messe Frankfurt is taking a stake in fairnamic GmbH, a joint venture that combines the expertise of both partners in the fields of urban mobility and general aviation with a view to driving the global mobility transition. With the main focus on the Eurobike and Aero brands, the goal is to expand and develop these flagship fairs at both venues.

The new company, based in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance, aims to deepen the collaboration that has long existed for the Aero South Africa and Eurobico trade fairs.

“Mobility sectors represent extremely promising markets for the future, and our partnership seeks to acquire new markets and reach new target groups while expanding our international reach,” said Klaus Wellmann, managing director of Messe Friedrichshafen. “Messe Frankfurt is a real heavyweight in the global trade fair market, making them our ideal partner.”

This joint venture is focused on the future markets for bicycles, e-bikes, micromobility and general aviation. These are key markets in the ongoing mobility transition, something that is also a point of emphasis for Uwe Behm, member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt: “fairnamic allows us to unite factors that are the key to success in these promising markets: ‘globality’, strength and speed.

“We must assert and expand the market positions of the Eurobike and Aero flagship fairs quickly and make them available to a wide audience. This will strengthen and grow the mobility expertise of each of our companies.”

fairnamic’s managing directors Stefan Reisinger and Stefan Mittag are both experienced trade fair organisers. Mittag said: “Friedrichshafen-based fairnamic GmbH is an innovative company that enriches not only its home base in Friedrichshafen, but the entire region, and it is well aware of the advantages offered by its location.”

Eurobike will be making its Frankfurt debut from 13th to 17th July 2022 at the Frankfurt exhibition grounds in the city centre.

“Eurobike’s Frankfurt venue links it directly to urban spaces, offering the ideal conditions for strengthening and expanding the event,” said Reisinger.