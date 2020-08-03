Messingschlager strengthens e-mobility sector with Heymanns appointment

Share Facebook

Messingschlager has increased personnel in the e-mobility sector with the employment of Christian Heymanns.

With Heymanns onboard, Messingschlager is aiming to expand its involvement in the e-mobility sector, with the appropriate resources. Heymanns has previously worked for four years as a product manager at MTS. As a trained technical specialist, with many years of experience as a two-wheel mechanic, he has a broad scope of trade experience.

“This means that he has ideal conditions for his tasks,” said managing director Dennis Schömburg, to whom Heymanns directly reports. “We have already been able to get to know and appreciate Christian on the customer side over the past few years, which is why we are sure that he is both technically and personally a very good fit in the Messingschlager team.”

His work involves OEM sales development manager and product manager, e-mobility solutions. He will support the national and international sales teams at Messingschlager, particularly in the area of e-mobility, as well as looking after his own customer base. In the product management area, he is responsible for all projects in cooperation with the drive partner Brose.

Furthermore, the e-mobility service has been integrated into the overall Messingschlager service. This will continue to be managed by Alexander Neumann. With support from Philipp Lang, who is also a trained two-wheel mechanic, and Romeo Arndt as junior service and communication manager, the Messingschlager service team now includes five people to provide customers with support in all areas.

