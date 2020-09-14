Met launches new Rivale MIPS helmet

Share Facebook

Met has launched the new Rivale MIPS helmet.

“The new Met Rivale MIPS is made to leave a long-lasting impression to the point of being inseparable from our best cycling memories,” said a statement. “It allows riders to have an aggressive presence on the road thanks to its distinctive style and design.

“It’s one of the most vibrant statements of Met’s mission, which began more than 30 years ago; create iconic designs that inspire confidence and enhance your experience of riding.”

It features the new Safe-T Upsilon retention system, making it stable on the head, with a 360-degree head belt and vertical adjustment. The front of the helmet is designed with wider and longer vents.

The helmet is also ponytail compatible, has gel-padded head support, sunglasses ports, Air Lite straps, adjustable cam dividers and reflective rear decals.

It comes in three sizes, S (52-56cm), M (56-58cm) and L (58-61cm), with size M weighing 250g.

The new Rivale MIPS will be available in mid-October.

All-new MET Rivale | Belong to cycling from MET Helmets on Vimeo.

