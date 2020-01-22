Michelin announces new Downhill tyre range

Michelin has announced its new Downhill tyre range.

Raced exclusively by the pros in 2019, these tyres will now be available to UK riders from Michelin retailers. Consisting of four tyres, each with unique characteristics, it is a range that has been designed to “win races on all surfaces”.

The range sees the debut of the Magi-X DH tread compound offering more grip in wet and dry conditions and consistent dynamic properties across a wide temperature range (from 0°C to 40°C).

DH 34 – “The fastest tyre in the Michelin Downhill range”

More Performance – “It excels on hard, rocky terrain and bike parks thanks to the Magi-X DH compound”

More Grip – “Its DH 34 tread pattern, Magi-X DH tread compound and Down Hill Shield casing provide maximum grip and high-speed stability on all hard terrain (compacted dirt/pebbles/bike park)”

More robustness – “Thanks to its double-reinforced Down Hill Shield casing and puncture-resistant reinforcement, which gives you maximum control at low pressure”

Centre knob design – “Inspired by the ‘famous Michelin Comp32’ braking and fast-rolling”

Lateral knob design – “From Wild Enduro and adapted to DH usage; ‘Rail effect on the angle’, max angle grip”

Specifications:

– Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

– Weight: 1200g (27.5in)

– Sizes: 27.5in/ 29in

– Width: 2.4in

– Casing: 2x55tpi

– Price: SRP £59.99

DH 22 – “The most versatile tyre in the Michelin Downhill range”

More Performance – “Excellent on soft and mixed terrain, it gives you a good level of performance on hard terrain”

More Grip – “Its DH 22 tread pattern, Magi-X DH compound and Down Hill Shield casing ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain while combining stability on hard terrain”

More Robustness – “Thanks to its double-reinforced Down Hill Shield casing and puncture-resistant reinforcement, which gives you maximum control at low pressure”

Centre knobs design – “Dig deeply in soft/mixed terrain, immediate biting on braking phases, incisiveness on fast direction changes”

Lateral knob design – “Dig deeply in soft/mixed terrain, support fast speed cornering even on hard-packed (no flex), progressive feeling to max angle”

Specifications:

– Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

– Weight: 1200g (26in)

– Sizes: 26in/27.5in/29in

– Width: 2.4in

– Casing: 2x55tpi

– Price: SRP £59.99

DH Mud – “The Downhill tyre designed to go down the muddy tracks”

The Michelin DH Mud can adapt to all types of terrain, dry or wet, without compromising its performance thanks to Cuttable Blocks technology.

More Performance – “It excels on muddy ground thanks to its shape and tread design, ensuring maximum performance even on the softest ground”

More Grip – “Its DH Mud tread design, its Magi-X DH rubber compound, its Down Hill Shield casing and Cuttable Blocks technology allow you to excel in all wet conditions”

Specifications:

– Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

– Weight: 1250g (27.5in)

– Sizes: 27.5in/29in

– Width: 2.4in

– Casing: 2x55tpi

– Price: SRP £64.99

DH 34 Bike Park – “The best tyre to ride bike park tracks”

Great performance from a DH specific tyre but with day in, day out durability in tough all-weather terrain.

More Performance – “Borrowing performance technology from the development of the Racing Line DH range, but with a more durable compound”

More Grip – “Thanks to the Gum-X technology riders get maximum longevity and durability without compromising grip in bike park conditions”

Specifications:

– Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

– Weight: 1180g (27.5in)

– Sizes: 27.5in/29in

– Width: 2.4in

– Casing: 2x33tpi

– Price: SRP £29.99

The new Downhill range will be on display for retailers at COREbike, 26th to 28th January, Whittlebury Hall.

The full Michelin range of tyres and tubes are available exclusively from Silverfish UK. You can view the range at www.silverfish-uk-com, speak to your area sales rep, call 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.