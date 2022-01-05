Michelin launches new Racing Line XC MTB tyres

Share Facebook

Michelin has announced three new cross country-specific tyres to join its MTB range.

The new Jet XC2, Force XC2 and Wild XC are part of the Michelin Racing Line, dedicated to competition and specifically designed to meet the needs of professional racers competing at the highest level, but perfect for riders seeking ultimate performance.

The next-generation XC tyres share the same purpose-designed Cross Shield2 2×150 TPI casing with high-density fibre and 4×150 TPI edges for bead to bead protection, without compromising speed, said Michelin. All three tyres utilise Michelin’s Gum-X compound.

Each tyre has its own unique tread and block pattern to provide tailored performance for conditions from hardpack to soft terrain. Wearing the Racing Line yellow sidewall hot patches, these tyres were developed by Michelin and tested in competition by the elite racers of the KMC Orbea MTB team.

Michelin Jet XC2

The Michelin Jet XC2 tyre provides more speed thanks to its semi-slick tread pattern.

Specifications:

Tubeless ready and e-bike compatible

Bead: Foldable

Weight: 710g

Size: 29” x 2.25

Casing: 2×150 TPI (with 4×150 TPI bead reinforcement)

Price: SRP £57.99

Force XC2

The Michelin Force XC2 tyre enhances control in a wide range of riding conditions thanks to the updated tread pattern with taller, wide-spaced knobs.

Specifications:

Tubeless ready and e-bike compatible

Bead: Foldable

Weight: 680g (2.10), 710g (2.25)

Sizes: 29” x 2.10 and 29” x 2.25

Casing: 2×150 TPI (with 4×150 TPI bead reinforcement)

Price: SRP £57.99

Wild XC

The Michelin Wild XC tyre provides maximum braking and responsive cornering with a tread pattern inspired by Michelin Wild Enduro ranges.

Specifications:

Tubeless ready and e-bike compatible

Bead: Foldable

Weight: 730g (2.25) / 760g (2.35)

Sizes: 29” x 2.25 and 29” x 2.35

Casing: 2×150 TPI (with 4×150 TPI bead reinforcement)

Price: SRP £57.99 (2.25) / £64.99 (2.35)

The tyres can be mixed and fitted in front or rear positions shown below to suit various conditions, rider preferences and riding styles.

Michelin bicycle tubes and tyres are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com.

Retailers interested in becoming a Michelin stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.