Michelin launches two new BMX racing tyres

Michelin has launched two new BMX racing tyres, the Pilot SX and Pilot SX Slick.

These performance tyres form part of the brand’s Racing Line range of rubber and are targeted at competitive racers and riders looking for ‘the ultimate blend of speed and grip to compete at the highest level’.

Using the high performance, competition rubber compounds sourced from Michelin road bike tyres, the Pilot SX features a tread pattern intended for racing on soft tracks or in autumn and winter conditions, while the Pilot SX Slick features a marked and very shallow tread pattern which is suitable for racing on hard tracks, or in spring and summer conditions, said the brand.

Both tyres are tubeless-ready (TLR) to reduce weight and improve rolling resistance by around 15-25% compared to the same tyre running with an inner tube. However, as with all Michelin TLR bicycle tyres, the BMX Racing Line tyres can also be used with inner tubes. Both models feature a robust three-layer 60 TPI casing to resist damage, improve durability and cope with tyre pressures of up to 5 bars/72psi.

Features:

– Tubeless-ready clinchers

– 20in x 1.7in

– 3 x 60tpi casing construction

– Racing Line performance

– SRP £44.99 SX / £47.99 SX Slick

Nick Bull, UK commercial market product manager UK, ROI and Nordics, said: “These BMX tyres represent just one of a number of innovative new products and updates to the Michelin bicycle tyre range we will be introducing during 2021. We recently debuted the Force AM 2 and Wild AM 2 to strengthen our market-leading MTB range and we will soon be unveiling exciting new road, city and gravel tyres well as more Racing Line MTB tyres.”

The Michelin Pilot SX and Pilot SX Slick are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com. Retailers interested in becoming a Michelin stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the Sales Team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.

