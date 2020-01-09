Michelin updates Power tyre range for 2020

Michelin has updated and reinvented its Power tyre range for 2020.

The latest range features the all-new Power Road tyre in a choice of two versions for either tubed or tubeless-ready set-up, and both these tyres use the latest-generation X-Race Compound rubber.

“The Michelin Power Road’s siped shoulders and silica-based compound deliver outstanding lateral grip to provide riders with superior grip when cornering at speed, particularly in damp conditions,” said a statement.

“While the tyres performance rubber centre section keeps rolling resistance down for straight-line speed. The crown of the standard clincher Power tyre is reinforced Aramid Protek+ technology (which features very-high density cross-laid strengthening) which significantly reduce the risk of puncturing by forming aramid triangles that maximise protection in spite of their lightweight.”

The Power Road tubeless-ready tyre has more rolling efficiency, more longevity, thanks to the X-Race Compound designed to optimise the tread wear, and more robustness, thanks to its 4×120 TPI casing. New for 2020, the Michelin Power Time Trial targets demanding competitors who are looking for a lightweight tyre that gives them a speed boost when competing in races, time trials, triathlons or ultra-distance events.

This new addition to the Michelin Power range is the lightest of all Michelin’s premium road tyres, the brand has said. It owes its low weight to the 3×180 TPI casing and new RACE-2 compound which combine to deliver “exceptional efficiency and a competitive edge in long-distance races, or when looking to save valuable seconds”.

The Michelin Power range is now a complete family of tyres for the full range of uses from pure road racing to cyclocross and gravel.

