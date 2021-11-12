Micromobility platform launches innovative local delivery service for businesses 

Share Facebook

A micromobility platform in London has launched a new sustainable delivery service for businesses in the capital, with a unique payment system.

HumanForest, a London-based shared transport company, is offering last-mile delivery service that lets businesses utilise its shared e-bikes for quick and eco-friendly deliveries.

The new system will let businesses access HumanForest’s green e-bike platform by purchasing bundles of riding minutes, which could benefit restaurants, retailers, and food stores needing to make local deliveries in the capital.

Founder and CEO of HumanForest Agustin Guilisasti said: “The HumanForest e-bikes alongside our new delivery scheme is a real game-changer for London’s booming last-mile delivery sector and businesses looking to reach more people in a sustainable way. We have put riders at the heart of our e-bike delivery scheme, creating an innovative and affordable model that will revolutionise the sustainable delivery sector for both riders and businesses.”

HumanForest launched its fleet of 800 electric bikes in London in September 2021 and operates in Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, and the City of London.

Earlier this week, e-scooter trial operator Tier added 500 e-bikes to its fleet in the London borough of Islington, following the expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone.

Tier, part of the Government’s e-scooter trial as authorities consider how to legislate private-use electric scooters on the roads, said it wants to offer a sustainable and affordable way for Londoners to travel around the capital.

Head of cities UK and Ireland at Tier, Georgia Yexley, said: “At Tier we are passionate about cutting emissions and improving air quality in cities across Europe. We know e-bikes can play a significant role in encouraging people to ditch their cars and switch to greener modes of transport.

“We’re really excited to bring our e-bikes to London following their successful introduction in York this year. With the ULEZ expanding and Londoners thinking more about how they can travel sustainably, we want to provide them with an active and sustainable as well as accessible and affordable option to get around the city.”