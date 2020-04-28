Milan to expand cycle paths after COVID-19 lockdown

Share Facebook

Milan is to introduce a scheme to reallocate street space from cars to cycling and walking after the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Local authorities have announced that 35 kilometres of streets will be made more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians over the coming months. The Strade Aperte plan aims to make it safer and easier for people to leave their vehicles at home once lockdown is lifted.

It will include low-cost temporary cycle lanes, new and widened pavements, 20mph speed limits and pedestrian and cyclist priority streets.

Marco Granelli, a deputy mayor of Milan, said: “We worked for years to reduce car use. If everybody drives a car, there is no space for people, there is no space to move, there is no space for commercial activities outside the shops. Of course, we want to reopen the economy, but we think we should do it on a different basis from before.

“We think we have to reimagine Milan in the new situation. We have to get ready; that’s why it’s so important to defend even a part of the economy, to support bars, artisans and restaurants. When it is over, the cities that still have this kind of economy will have an advantage, and Milan wants to be in that category.”