Milton Keynes Council offering free webinar for cyclists tomorrow

Milton Keynes Council is offering a free webinar tomorrow, 13th October, for those wanting to ride with confidence across the city.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown more people embracing active travel, and there’s been a nearly 60% increase in people cycling around MK.
The webinar, supported by Love to Ride, will cover the following:
– Qualified instructors teaching fundamental urban cycling skills
– Ensuring your bike is roadworthy and how to be fully prepared to start your journey
– Showcasing routes across MK
– Q&A session with a local cycling instructor
– Reminding people to share their space considerately in line with the Redway Code
– To be responsible for yourself and other people’s safety
To register for the webinar visit http://bit.ly/cycleskillsmk. For more information on cycling and the Redway Code, click here.
Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: