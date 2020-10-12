Milton Keynes Council offering free webinar for cyclists tomorrow

Share Facebook

Milton Keynes Council is offering a free webinar tomorrow, 13th October, for those wanting to ride with confidence across the city.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown more people embracing active travel, and there’s been a nearly 60% increase in people cycling around MK.

The webinar, supported by Love to Ride, will cover the following:

– Qualified instructors teaching fundamental urban cycling skills

– Ensuring your bike is roadworthy and how to be fully prepared to start your journey

– Showcasing routes across MK

– Q&A session with a local cycling instructor

– Reminding people to share their space considerately in line with the Redway Code

– To be responsible for yourself and other people’s safety

To register for the webinar visit http://bit.ly/cycleskillsmk. For more information on cycling and the Redway Code, click here.

