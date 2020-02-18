MIPS reports net sales increase of 39% in 2019

Share Facebook

MIPS has presented its year-end report for 2019, showing a net sales increase by 39%.

The report shows a “continued and strengthened trust” in the brand, with a total of 103 brands and 583 helmet models on the market together with MIPS’ partner brands.

“The MIPS brand is continuously being strengthened through repeated best in test acknowledgements by independent testing institutions, positive articles in several sport and category-specific media and a broader offering of helmet brands,” said Max Strandwitz, CEO, MIPS. “This has led to increased consumer demand for helmets branded with the yellow MIPS logotype.

“We have also noted that more and more customers have taken the strategic decision to offer the MIPS BPS in all their helmet models. The American helmet brand Specialized received a great response in bicycle media when communicating their all-in commitment with MIPS some time ago.

“During the quarter, we saw two additional examples of this when the lifestyle helmet brand Nutcase, as well as Bollé, announced that they intend to implement the MIPS BPS in all their bicycle and snow helmet models. Naturally, we are very pleased with these brands’ commitment to offering safer helmets.”