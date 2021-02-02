MIPS unveils new and simplified product range

Share Facebook

MIPS is launching a new product range to better define its helmet safety products and classify each based on their intended uses.

As part of the updated classification system, all future MIPS-equipped helmets will be branded with the new product class and include a new hangtag, designed to inform and educate consumers about MIPS.

The new and simplified product range consists of five classes – MIPS Essential, MIPS Evolve, MIPS Elevate, MIPS Integra and MIPS Air – each of which was previously a standalone MIPS product under more broad usage categories (Sports, Moto and Industrial Safety).

“This more specific approach to defining MIPS products will guide brands and consumers, and help anyone looking to purchase a helmet select the one best suited to their needs without compromising safety,” said a statement.

“The move to better define its products demonstrates MIPS’ growing focus on educating consumers around the world and empowering them to make more informed decisions when purchasing a helmet. Historically, MIPS has been a B2B-focused company; the updated product range is another step towards a more consumer-centric brand identity.”

