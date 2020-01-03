Mobike loses more than 200,000 bikes in 2019

Mobike lost more than 200,000 bikes in 2019, reports BBC News.

The company said in a blog that 205,600 dockless bikes were lost to theft and vandalism.

Last year, Mobike suspended its service throughout Newcastle and Gatehead, a move that was believed to be in relation to vandalism issues in the area with a significant number of rides dumped in the River Tyne.

This came after it suspended its service in Manchester in 2018, again suffering increased bike losses due to theft and vandalism.

Mobike, which rebranded to Meituan Bike this year, thanked the 189,000-plus users who reported stolen and damaged bikes.

Police in Beijing arrested 2,600 people in relation to bike theft and vandalism, according to the company’s blog.