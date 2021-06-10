Mondraker appoints Drew as UK marketing manager

Share Facebook

Mondraker has appointed Pete Drew as UK marketing manager.

Drew brings with him a considerable knowledge of the UK market and media landscape, having worked with a number of high-profile brands throughout the past 15 years. He has also been at the forefront of Mondraker’s UK marketing for a decade as part of the brand’s previous distribution model.

“Joining the Mondraker UK team is a great opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.” said Drew. “Having worked with the brand for the last ten years, it will be good to continue to drive it forward in the UK and share the brand’s passion for performance mountain bikes with consumers and dealers alike.”

UK country manager Richie Rowland added: “Having a hugely experienced, UK-specific marketing manager based here further emphasises the commitment Mondraker is making to the UK market. It’s a key territory for us and we know the dealers will welcome the addition of passionate staff like Peter to the team.”

Drew joins the UK operations as the Spanish brand switches to a dealer direct strategy for the 2022 model year. The new range will be launching over the coming months.