Mondraker to extend dealer direct strategy to UK after ten years with Silverfish

Mondraker is to extend its current dealer direct programme to the UK from the start of the 2022 model year, after ten years in partnership with Silverfish.

“We have been operating dealer direct across many parts of Europe for some years now but excluded the UK from this strategy as a result of our strong relationship with Silverfish and the excellent work they have done on our behalf,” said Mondraker managing director Miguel Pina.

“Now with the additional complications of Brexit and other market pressures, this is the right time to extend our strategy and support the UK dealer base directly.”

He added: “We have been in conversation with Silverfish about the potential of this development for some time and both companies are fully committed to managing a successful transfer which is why we have chosen to make this announcement now and transition at the beginning of the new model year.

“We’ve been great friends with Silverfish for a long time and we are incredibly grateful for the work they have done establishing the brand in the UK and building such a level of interest amongst consumers. Such friendships don’t die easily, we’ll still ride bikes together, and we wish them well.”

Darren Mabbott, Silverfish managing director, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with the guys from Mondraker and promoting, and riding, their fantastic bikes. We’ve always known this would be a natural evolution for Mondraker but timing is everything and clearly that time is now especially given the additional challenges and costs presented by Brexit. We wish the team at Mondraker well.”

Silverfish will continue to supply all model year 2021 bikes, frames and spare parts, as well as providing warranty support until later this year when the 2022 season models are announced.

