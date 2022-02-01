Mondraker launches latest range of Urban Cross e-bikes

Share Facebook

Mondraker has launched its latest range of Urban Cross e-bikes.

The range is the ‘perfect solution’ for those looking to explore the city they live in or venture further afield, the brand said. This year, the Prime RX joins the family, featuring the new Bosch Performance Line Cruise BS3 motor and the 750Wh internal battery.

The latest Bosch Kiox 300 display means riders will be able to see data such as assistance mode, battery level and kilometres travelled on the move as well as making use of the extra power and performance the system provides.

The Prime X is equipped with the Bosch Performance Line CX Cruise 4th generation motor and a removable Bosch Powertube 625Wh internal battery, paired to the Bosch Purion display. It will also have two colour options.

Meanwhile, the Thundra X has an integrated 630Wh Simplo internal battery powering the Shimano Steps E7000 motor which can also be paired with an optional 360Wh external battery pack for extra range and a total of 990Wh.

“One of the priorities at Mondraker is to manufacture bikes in our own style and to always offer maximum performance, it’s in our DNA,” said a Mondraker statement. “Our Urban Cross bikes are no exception to this rule.

“Avant-garde design, ergonomic styling and loaded with features, the bicycles themselves are more than enough of a convincing argument as to why you should get one. Add to that the performance of the assistance motor and the long-range batteries, it’s easy to see why they are perfect for city use or for rides that take you past the city limits and into the countryside.”

All Mondraker Urban Cross bikes are equipped with ergonomic components such as 780mm wide ONOFF sulfur 6061 aluminium handlebars, 135mm ONOFF twin grips for maximum comfort in the city and a custom-designed, Mondraker e-MTB saddle.