Mondraker launches new 2021 Summum

Mondraker has launched the new 2021 Summum.

It comes in three specs, starting from the base model Summum and ranging up to the Summum RR 29.

“At Mondraker, we work in any and all materials that make for a great riding experience – whether that’s how it feels on a real ride, or checking out the milliseconds’ difference in a run between one bike and another,” said a statement. “And very often it’s both feel and speed working hand-in-hand – if a frame feels good and you have it set up perfectly, you’re gonna be fast!”

“Summum alloy has always been Mondraker DH riders’ favourites,” said Mondraker’s Israel Romero. “The MS Mondraker riders really like this new alloy model… they love the new kinematics, geometry, weight balance and improved rear suspension performance. The first time our MS Mondraker team rode the bike, they wanted to race it for the next race (World Champs in Canada)… even as a prototype! That was the day after racing Lenzerheide in August 2019, and the Summum has even improved since then.”

The new stealth alloy uses the same aluminium raw material from the 2020 model but the frameset is now “significantly more refined”, said Mondraker, with slimmer tubes and updated geometry layout.

At the front of the new Summum is the new Fox 40 29 FIT Grip2 Performance fork on the R and RR, with 203mm of Kashima-coated travel and the moto-inspired Grip damper. The RockShox BoXXer Select RC 29 DebonAir fork is up-front, with 200mm of Charge RC-damped travel.

The Summum RR features the new Fox DHX2 Factory shock, and the R has the new Fox DHX2 Performance Elite. On each model, the rear suspension has the same 200mm rear-wheel travel. “The leverage ratio of the new 2021 Summum is more supple off the top, more progressive and it has a greater rising-rate than its predecessor,” said Romero.

Available exclusively in the UK and Ireland from Silverfish UK, model line-up and retail pricing is as follows:

Summum 27.5 and 29 bike, SRP: £3,799

Summum R 29 bike, SRP: £4,999

Summum RR 29 bike, SRP: £6,699

Summum RR 27.5 and 29 frame, SRP: £2,499

