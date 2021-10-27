Mondraker launches new Raze and Foxy Carbon models

Share Facebook

Mondraker has launched the new Raze and Foxy Carbon models.

The Raze range is comprised of three models: Raze RR SL, Raze RR and Raze R. All of them share the same carbon fibre frame and aesthetics, thanks in part to the shapes of their tubing, their design and their colours. Additionally, all three models feature 150mm FOX 36 forks combined with Fox shocks offering 130mm of rear wheel travel.

Highlights:

– STEALTH AIR FULL CARBON frame

– 150mm front wheel travel and 130mm rear wheel travel

– ZERO SUSPENSION SYSTEM with new kinematics

– FORWARD GEOMETRY

– MIND telemetry system

– One-piece carbon fibre Monobloc main link

– New lower link system, optimized for the perfect stiffness to weight ratio

– Internal HHG (Hidden Housing Guide) cable routing from the head tube

– Dual Enduro Sealed Bearings

– Built-in rear shock guard

– New internal bottom bracket cable routing

– Threaded BB73 bottom bracket/180mm rear post mount disc mount/ISCG05 mount/Custom chain guide/custom frame protectors/Boost axles/Fidlock integration Pocket

The new Foxy Carbon range is comprised of three different models sharing the same frame but with different component specs as follows:

The Foxy Carbon XR is the ‘most radical’ of the three with 170mm of travel at the front and 150mm at the rear. It comes fitted with the Öhlins suspension (RFX 36 fork and TTX Air shock absorber), the drivetrain is provided by SRAM with an X01 Eagle derailleur, DT Swiss EXC1501 Carbon Spline 29 wheels, SRAM G2 RSC brakes and ONOFF components including the Krypton Carbon 1.0 handlebar.

The Foxy Carbon RR has 160mm of travel at the front and 150mm at the rear, with a Fox fork and shock, an SRAM drivetrain with GX Eagle derailleur, DT Swiss EX1700 Spline 29 wheels, SRAM G2 R brakes and ONOFF components.

The Foxy Carbon R also comes fitted with Fox suspension with 160mm at the front and 150mm at the rear, SRAM’s NX Eagle drivetrain, DT Swiss E1900 Spline 29 wheels, SRAM G2 R brakes and ONOFF components including the Pija dropper seatpost.

All three models offer the option of adjustable geometry, allowing their riders to customise their bikes to their liking. Available in four different sizes: S, M, L and XL.

Highlights:

– STEALTH AIR FULL CARBON carbon fibre frame

– 160mm front wheel travel (170mm on the XR) and 150mm rear wheel travel

– ZERO SUSPENSION SYSTEM with new kinematics

– FORWARD GEOMETRY

– Two geometry settings (Standard y Low)

– MIND telemetry system

– One-piece carbon fibre Monobloc main link

– New lower link system, optimized for the perfect stiffness to weight ratio

– Internal HHG (Hidden Housing Guide) cable routing from the head tube

– Dual Enduro Sealed Bearings

– Built-in rear shock guard

– New internal bottom bracket cable routing

– Threaded BB73 bottom bracket/180mm rear post mount disc mount/ISCG05 mount/Custom chain guide/custom frame protectors/Boost axles/Fidlock integration Pocket / UDH rear derailleur hanger