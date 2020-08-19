Mondraker unveils new 2021 Podium XC bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mondraker has unveiled a new XC bike, the 2021 Podium.

According to the brand, it is the “lightest 29er carbon hardtail frameset in the world”, weighing 775g (size M).

“To create a lightweight bike designed to be ridden at lightning pace on any cross-country course, Mondraker looked to its 20 years of experience in cutting edge mountain bike innovation, together with input from top-level riders from the Primaflor-Mondraker-XSauce Team,” said a statement.

Mondraker has used a new minimal concept design and stealth air carbon layup to create the new frame that, as well as being available to purchase as a frameset-only option, is used for all four 2021 Podium models: Carbon, Carbon R, Carbon RR, Carbon RR SL. The layup is made from high modulus carbon fibres, which result in a “stiffer, cleaner hardtail frameset that feels more compliant and purposeful to ride”, said the brand.

Mondraker founder Miguel Pina said: “We’ve been busy pursuing our aim to create the lightest hardtail frameset on the market, and today we can finally unveil its realisation. The new 2021 Podium represents our core values at Mondraker: creating bikes that feel good to ride, informed by our racing background.

“With the four different builds, we believe the Podium gives exceptional performance to XC riders – giving them an unfair advantage against their competitors every time they leave the start line.”

The 2021 Podium frame features XC forward geometry. Its super-long reach and shorter stem gives quick and precise handling across all four frame sizes (S: 390mm/M: 420mm/L: 470mm/XL: 510mm). Compared with the 2020 model, the 2021 Podium now has a slacker head angle, steeper seat tube and shorter rear triangle, matched with 100mm travel forks throughout the model range, including the new RockShox SID SL Ultimate RLR on the Podium RR and RR SL.

For the RR SL and RR models, the wheelset is the Mavic CrossMax Carbon SLRs, and the SRAM X01/GX Eagle 1x12s offer an “efficient drivetrain whilst minimising the overall weight of the bike”. The R and base models have DT Swiss XR1700 wheelsets and Shimano Deore M6100 1x12s, with Shimano XT M8100 brakes for the R and SRAM Level TLMs for the base model.

The 2021 Podiums also include the new SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger, Fizik Antares saddle, Maxxis Ikon tyres, Boost axles and a hidden cable housing guide.

The new 2021 Podium will be available to buy from regular Mondraker dealers starting from an estimated retail price of €4,199. To find out more about Mondraker visit www.mondraker.com.

Mondraker is distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: