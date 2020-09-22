Moore Large adds Éclat to BMX portfolio

Share Facebook

Moore Large has added Éclat to its BMX portfolio.

“Having had the parts specced throughout the WeThePeople bike range for the past couple of years, our customers are already aware of the quality that this brand brings to the table,” said a statement. “Coupled with the wide range of products that we already have available via our other brands, we feel that this brand really adds another dimension to our portfolio of BMX products, giving us the most comprehensive range within the industry.”

The new 2021 product line-up will be available in the UK in late November and is available to preorder now.

“Éclat is a brand with a focus on evolution and progression,” said the Éclat marketing team. “This focus goes beyond our product line and fuels our vision for distribution and getting our products to consumers. We are thrilled and excited for the new journey together with Moore Large, which will help us reach a whole new audience of shops and customers within the United Kingdom.

“We would like to thank everyone at SNAP Distribution for their huge help in growing Éclat in the UK since 2016. With our 2021 product line hitting the UK market later this year, we are thoroughly looking forward to seeing éclat in more stores and on more bikes in the UK from now on.”

If you’re looking to become a stockist or are interested in finding out more about the range, please get in touch with rob.andrews@moorelarge.co.uk.

