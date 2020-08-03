Moore Large announces new lighting deal for 2020

Share Facebook

Moore Large has announced its new lighting deal for 2020.

Built on the back of a successful season last year, Moore Large has compiled a comprehensive range of lights and winter-related products. “Whether it be for a serious off-roader, a daily commuter or a casual leisure rider, our winter programme is packed full of products to suit not just every requirement but also every price point,” said a statement.

“For those that are new to our winter programme, the deal is uncomplicated and offers many benefits,” it continued. “For the many that committed to the range last year, you won’t need reminding of the minimal stock-in levels required to enjoy the very best margins on the entire range featured in the programme throughout the season and the numerous in-season offers with exclusive stockist prices available, not to mention the offer of extended credit*, to help with that initial stock intake.”

For more information on the range, to place your initial order, get advice on the deal or point out some of last year’s top sellers, please contact your area manager or speak to sales.

To view the full range online please click here.

*Extended credit is subject to account status. Minimum purchase value required (ask sales for more info).

