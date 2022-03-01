Moore Large appoints Joe Tivey as business development manager 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Distributor Moore Large has appointed Joe Tivey as its area sales manager for the North and Scotland, looking after Forme, Tern, Wethepeople and Radio in those areas.

Following a decade of experience in the hospitality sector, Tivey joins Moore Large as the company says it has secured sufficient stock to meet demand across the UK, following investment in products, brands and people over the last two years.

Moore Large said that previously Scotland and the North had been covered without field presence, but now Tivey’s appointment will let the firm understand customer requirements and support dealers.

He will work alongside Cheryl Miller, internal account executive, for his new role.

Tivey said: “Moore Large’s presence in the cycling industry has been steadfast over the past four decades. Despite an unparalleled few years for the cycling sector, a huge surge in consumer interest in cycling has led to exponential growth for the business and industry in general. As environmental, economic, and health benefits continue to be key drivers behind a continued interest in cycling, there is an enormous growth opportunity for independent bike retailers across the UK.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Moore Large at such a pivotal point in their growth. The existing team and wealth of new hires across the business give me confidence that we can meet the unique requirements of our customers in the North to capitalise on these growth opportunities. A fundamental part of the Moore Large ethos is retaining our friendly, family focus throughout the business, despite rapid growth – which will be integral to my new role, working closely with our customers to exceed expectations.”

Moore Large, based in Derby, currently distributes a range of brands from across the BMX, mountain bike, and apparel markets, alongside KMC chains, O’Neal, Tru Tension cleaning and maintenance product, and Tern e-bikes.

Read more: Cannondale launches new Mavaro Neo urban e-bike

Sales Director Adam Biggs said, “I am delighted to introduce Joe to our rapidly growing team at Moore Large. Our in-store representation has developed rapidly over the last three to four years. As much of this growth (along with all stock) has been achieved by gaining significant market share from within existing accounts in the South & Midlands areas, we have intentionally been without a full-time Field-based manager for a prolonged period in the North & Scotland (North Wales/Yorkshire upwards) due to stock availability.”

“Consequently, nearly 94% of our annual sales value has been in other areas. However, for 2023 we have a large allocation of stock in place with the intention of re-building the North and continuing the fantastic progress initiated by our internal-based team over the last six months.”