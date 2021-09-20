Moore Large appoints Walker as commercial director

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moore Large and Co has appointed Andrew Walker as commercial director.

Appointed in August and now settled into the new role, Walker has been introduced to support and continue the sustainable growth and profit for the company’s long term strategic goals for further expansion in the UK and wider bicycle markets.

Being a PWC qualified chartered accountant, Walker brings over 20 years of experience to the business having worked for family-run businesses right through to PLCs in senior and director positions. A keen cyclist, runner and occasional triathlete, Walker has a passion for the sport and a keen interest in the outdoor and leisure industries.

“I’m delighted to join Moore Large at this exciting time for both the sector and the company, jumping at the opportunity when it arose,” Walker said.

“Whilst the pandemic certainly contributed to the level of growth in the cycling sector, we must also appreciate the impact of the ongoing investment in cycling infrastructure as well as the efforts of everyone involved in the sector. The team at Moore Large have done an exceptional job in getting the company to where it is today and I look forward to being part of the next phase of its story.”

Brand director Adam Garner added: “On behalf of the rest of the board, we welcome Andy to the business at this pivotal time for the bicycle industry. Bringing vast experience in the financial, commercial and supply chain sectors, Andy will robustly support the company’s growth ambitions in the coming years.”

Walker will be getting to know the company’s customers and suppliers over the coming months and can be contacted directly at andrew.walker@moorelarge.co.uk.