Moore Large hopes to support IBDs with direct home deliveries

Moore Large is now offering direct home deliveries on all bikes and accessories as it looks to further support its dealers who are “keeping the nation moving” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The service will allow IBDs to order any bike or accessory through the Moore Large sales team and have the products delivered straight to the end consumer’s door. Moore Large will also build and PDI the bikes and build to 98%, ensuring customers get “great customer service”.

“The service will cut out the need for any person-to-person contact, helping to maintain the social distancing guidelines and keep people at home,” read a Moore Large statement. “We want you and your customers to be safe and healthy during this pandemic; so, we’ve launched our home delivery service to make sure you can still trade, while keeping yourself safe and isolated!

Moore Large recently issued a statement on how it is supporting IBDs, including increased credit limits subject to current status, half-price carriage thresholds and double the number of days to pay. These measures are to stay in place for the foreseeable future.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds and we become used to the effects of preventative measures we recognise there are immediate challenges faced by independent bike dealers,” said MD Nigel Moore. “We will continue as long as possible to provide an uninterrupted service, our warehouse and offices remain operational and our stocks and deliveries remain strong.

“We remain confident the bicycle industry will continue to thrive in years to come but during this unprecedented time we must work together to maintain the strong presence of the independent bike dealer on our high streets.”

In another company update, the distributor said it is implementing a series of additional measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of its colleagues, customers, suppliers and athletes is maintained. This includes temporary home offices being used where possible.

It said its warehouse is following new safety and hygiene procedures and will remain fully functional, and at this point, Moore Large will remain operational and will continue to evaluate its operations as the global and national situation develops.