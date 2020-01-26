Moore Large launches new house brand SureShift at CORE

Moore Large has introduced a new house brand, Sureshift, here at COREbike 2020.

The UK distributor’s latest product innovation is designed “with the sole purpose of making cycling easier for children”.

Working with Shimano M310 and M315 shifters, Sureshift is a rubber device that sliders over the “up” action trigger, creating a larger surface area that reduces the shifters’ tension and shortens their leverage arcs. This addition, according to Moore Large, simplifies the process of changing gear, making it more comfortable and easier to explain “thanks to its bright, easily identifiable colour and tactile material”.

“With children learning to ride bikes at a younger age, and with the technical progression of the bikes they ride, it means the transition to a geared bike is happening much earlier,” said Moore Large in a statement.

“This is amazing, and something to be celebrated! This achievement, however, can cause an unnecessary challenge for little hands, as often the bikes are fitted with adult shifters which aren’t designed for kids’ hands. It’s this problem that gave us the inspiration to create SureShift.”

The Sureshift process has been overseen by Moore Large’s Lauren Ryan, who also manages the distributor’s Cuda Bikes brand.

“Gear changing is something we have always wanted to improve on children’s bikes, and after working with our Cuda Bikes crew and their parents, the idea to add to the surface area of the current Shimano shifter came about.

“It’s a simple but effective solution, and after testing the idea, we found it was not only the bigger leverage but the bright colour that made changing gear easier. It also makes the shifters easy to distinguish between each other.”

Adam Garner, brand director, added: “We’ve been working in the children’s cycling market for almost as long as the company has been in business. The children’s market has evolved somewhat over recent years, and new and innovative products have been coming onto the market.

“We are very lucky to have talented individuals here that care about the growth and development of children’s cycling and can design and produce this innovative product to solve a problem that’s existed for some time. The SureShift brand has been born and the journey is far from over, stay tuned for more exciting products to come.”

The first production will be for UK dealers only and stock is available now.

For international distributiors and OEM interest, Moore Large asks that you contact Sureshift via sureshift@moorelarge.co.uk.