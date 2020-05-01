Moore Large offering discount on online accessory orders

Share Facebook

Moore Large is offering all its IBD customers a 5% saving off all accessories ordered online via its B2B.

This initiative is in conjunction with the increased credit limits, half-price carriage threshold and home delivery service the distributor is currently offering. Its goal remains, it says, to provide “as much assistance as possible” during this time.

“During these unprecedented times, we are trying to do all that we can to support our customers, who are keeping the country moving,” said a Moore Large statement.

“Over the past few weeks, since lockdown has been implemented and bike shops were given essential status, our customers have been working tirelessly, supporting key workers and keeping the country moving.

“From offering alternative ways for key workers to commute and keeping the bikes they’ve dug out of the shed going, to providing services to those who are isolated and are using their bikes to get their daily exercise.

“We know our customers and their staff are under immense pressure, trying to keep on top of their increased workload, so with this in mind and to help ease the pressure in what is already a busy working day, we have launched a new initiative, offering all our IBD customers a 5% saving off all accessories ordered online via our B2B.

“This not only means that our customers can order quickly and easily, at a time that suits them best but also rewards them with the very best price, to help them support their local communities effectively.”