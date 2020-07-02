Moore Large takes on distribution of e*thirteen

Share Facebook

Moore Large is taking on the distribution of MTB hardware brand e*thirteen, adding “another dimension” to its current brand portfolio.

“e*thirteen is very excited to be starting a new chapter in the UK with a storied distributor like Moore Large,” said Marcel Jakob from e*thirteen. “They’ve been a part of the UK cycling industry for over 45 years. We look forward to working with the entire Moore Large team to grow and support e*thirteen in the UK.”

The new Vario infinite dropper post is the newest addition to its component line. It uses a proven, gas-charged spring allowing “infinitely adjustable travel and requires 20% less compression force than the competition”.

“We can’t wait to get going with such a high-profile brand like e*thirteen,” added Joe Poyzer, brand manager. “It’s been a brand that we’ve admired for a long time now and the new items in their portfolio really show the constant drive to push product design to its limits. We really look forward to working with them as their future projects are extremely exciting.”

Moore Large is expecting to receive its first drop of stock around mid-August. To register your interest in the brand, click here.

