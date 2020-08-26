Moore Large to exclusively distribute Bickerton Portables in UK and Ireland

Moore Large has been appointed the exclusive distributor for Bickerton Portables in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 1971 by Harry Bickerton, Bickerton Portables was relaunched in 2011 by Harry’s son Mark Bickerton, with a contemporary new range of bikes inspired by many of the original concepts.

“Combining the Bickerton heritage of ingenuity with up-to-date technologies, our design team has made some stunning bikes,” said Mark Bickerton.

“We are enormously excited to partner with Moore Large who have a powerful distribution network and share our enthusiasm for folding bicycles.”

Paul Stewart, executive director at Moore Large, said: “Adding Bickerton Portables to our already strong brand portfolio allows us to extend our long-held passion for folding bikes.

“We will be offering Bickerton bikes to all retailers, with the first stocks due into the UK in September.”

