Moore Large to take on UK distribution of Fuse Protection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moore Large is to take over the distribution of Fuse Protection in the UK.

This new partnership comes at “an exciting time for the brand”, said a statement, as it looks to expand its product into the MTB market.

“We are excited to see Fuse Protection grow and evolve to new heights in the UK market through our new partnership with Moore Large & Co,” said the Fuse marketing team.

“Our vision for the brand involves an expansion of our current BMX focused product line, with a focus on IBDs and a push into the MTB market. We’d like to thank SNAP Distribution for its incredible work with Fuse for the past four years.”

The 2021 range is available to pre-order now.

If you are looking to become a stockist or are interested in finding out more about the range, please get in touch with rob.andrews@moorelarge.co.uk.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: