Moore Large’s Geared 2020 taking place this month

Moore Large’s Geared Show is set to take place from 25th to 27th February.

Brands to look out for include Reid, Sureshift, ETC and Forme. The show also will feature a shoe fit event with James Thomas from Bicycle. on 26th February. During the workshop, visitors will be guided and shown how to talk about the importance of correctly fitted shoes and how the Lake range offers this, as well as measure and fit.

“This year we’re looking to support our shoe stockists even further by providing you with everything you need to hold a successful shoe fitting event,” said a statement.

“We’re developing an interactive booking system where you’ll be able to upload your events and be notified when customers register to attend. To go with this we’ll also furnish you with everything you need to run a successful event. From Lake branded T-shirts for staff, to flags, banners and shoe ovens.

“To be entitled to all of this, please join us on Wednesday the 26th of Feb, where James Thomas from Bicycle. will be there to run through how a Lake fit evening works. He will also talk about the importance of correctly fitted shoes and how the lake range can help you achieve this.

To finish off there, will be a talk on how to correctly measure and fit your customers and the opportunity to run through the shoe moulding process yourself. The workshop will be taking place on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.”

Reid e-scooters

“Discover our new range of electric Scooters the E4 and E4 Plus, from Australian brand Reid. These e-Scooters are some of the best on the market, offering a wealth of advanced features such as remote electronic locking, journey tracking, and customisable lighting just to name a few.”

Sureshift

“Get hands-on with our latest innovation, Sureshift. Working with the Shimano M310 and M315 shifters, Sureshift was designed to simplify gear changing!”

ETC

“We’ve created a brand new look and feel to our very own ETC brand. New product additions and the launch of our ‘Made to Commute’ category boasting rainwear, winter wear, reflective jackets, helmets and lights, will take centre stage at this important event.”

Forme

“Geared 2020 will include the largest ever Forme range launch, with 45 brand new models on display in our expanded and revamped showroom. You will be able to cast your eye over bikes from all categories.”

Dates and times:

Tuesday 25th February – 9am-5pm

Wednesday 26th February – 9am-10pm

Thursday 27th February – 9am-5pm

Register for the show here.